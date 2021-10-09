Islamic Emirate welcomes appointment of UN Special Rapporteur

KABUL: The Ministry of Information and Culture welcomed the appointment of a UN special inspector tasked with investigating the human rights situation in Afghanistan.

Shahabuddin Liwal, a member of the ministry’s cultural commission, on Friday said that the investigation should be neutral. “We welcome (the appointment), and the UN should monitor and investigate independently and neutrally—this is a need for Afghanistan,” he said. The United Nations Human Rights Council earlier passed a resolution that called for the appointment of a special inspector to assess the human rights situation in Afghanistan. The European Union praised the decision, but Pakistan, Russia and China opposed it.

“This is an essential step to ensure continued monitoring through a dedicated and independent expert, and to help prevent a further deterioration of the human rights situation in Afghanistan,” said Ambassador Lotte Knudsen, head of the EU Delegation to the UN in Geneva. The delegation is expected to be introduced in the near future. The special rapporteur will offer plans and highlight violations of human rights. Anisa Shia, a human rights defender, said: “This raises the question about why the UN has not sent a delegation in the past 20 years when human rights were violated to a greater extent and (it) was silent.”

International relations expert Mohammad Khan Andar said: “The United Nations should reopen UNAMA’s offices in Afghanistan to lay out a proper investigation, otherwise, sending a delegation will not conclude with any positive result.”