Geo TV serial Rang Mahal wins hearts

KARACHI: "Rang Mahal" - the drama serial produced by Seventh Sky Entertainment has ended on a happy note. The serial received overwhelming response from fans since beginning till the last episode with 14.8 rating on the chart which is a testament to the liking of the viewers.

"Rang Mahal" kept the viewers captivated the viewers with its strong story line and performance by the actors leaving behind all the rival programs on the given time slot. Written by Shafia Khan and directed by Zahid Mahmood, the characters kept the audience mesmerized with their lively performances.