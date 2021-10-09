Man shot dead over irrigation water dispute

KASUR: A man was shot dead over irrigation water dispute at Gagar village. Men of Abdul Rauf group and Saeed group clashed over giving water to fields and men of Saeed group opened fire, leaving Abdul Rauf dead on the spot and Abid, Majid and Aslam wounded critically. Meanwhile, a man Friday strangled his wife over to domestic issue near Sarai Mughal. Imran and his wife Fatima Bibi exchanged harsh words over a domestic issue and Imran and his relatives allegedly strangled her.
SUKKUR: A man allegedly shot dead his 50-year-old mother in Jacobabad, after she refused to give him money and gold....
SUKKUR: A man shot dead a boy and injured his own sister over the suspicion of adultery in Kashmore-Kandhkot district....
SUKKUR: The body of a missing employee of a local hospital was recovered on Friday from the bank of the Rice Canal in...
SUKKUR: Special Assistant to the Sindh CM on Human Rights Sadhumal Surendar Valasai has written a letter to Sindh Home...
SUKKUR: Additional Sessions Court Daharki has granted bail to PPP’s former irrigation minister Suhail Anwar Sial on...
KABUL: A delegation of the Islamic Emirate left Kabul for Doha on Friday for talks with officials from a number of...