Man shot dead over irrigation water dispute

KASUR: A man was shot dead over irrigation water dispute at Gagar village. Men of Abdul Rauf group and Saeed group clashed over giving water to fields and men of Saeed group opened fire, leaving Abdul Rauf dead on the spot and Abid, Majid and Aslam wounded critically. Meanwhile, a man Friday strangled his wife over to domestic issue near Sarai Mughal. Imran and his wife Fatima Bibi exchanged harsh words over a domestic issue and Imran and his relatives allegedly strangled her.