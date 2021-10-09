Man’s body recovered from Nullah

LAHORE: The body of an unidentified man was recovered from a drain in Gajjumatta on Friday. A passerby spotted the victim's body floating in the nullah and informed police. Police team reached the spot and fished out the body. They also collected forensic evidences from crime scene and recorded statements of the eye-witnesses.
SUKKUR: A man allegedly shot dead his 50-year-old mother in Jacobabad, after she refused to give him money and gold....
SUKKUR: A man shot dead a boy and injured his own sister over the suspicion of adultery in Kashmore-Kandhkot district....
SUKKUR: The body of a missing employee of a local hospital was recovered on Friday from the bank of the Rice Canal in...
SUKKUR: Special Assistant to the Sindh CM on Human Rights Sadhumal Surendar Valasai has written a letter to Sindh Home...
SUKKUR: Additional Sessions Court Daharki has granted bail to PPP’s former irrigation minister Suhail Anwar Sial on...
KABUL: A delegation of the Islamic Emirate left Kabul for Doha on Friday for talks with officials from a number of...