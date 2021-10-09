 
Man’s body recovered from Nullah

National
October 09, 2021

LAHORE: The body of an unidentified man was recovered from a drain in Gajjumatta on Friday. A passerby spotted the victim's body floating in the nullah and informed police. Police team reached the spot and fished out the body. They also collected forensic evidences from crime scene and recorded statements of the eye-witnesses.

