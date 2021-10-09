PPP slams proposed IMF conditions

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party has expressed concerns over strict financial conditions of the IMF and rejected a proposal to increase income, sales tax and regulatory duties.
“The people of Pakistan will face another tsunami of inflation with the imposition of the conditions of the IMF and the PTI government should refrain from further declining the country’s economy,” said Secretary General PPP Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, adding that the IMF has proposed an increase in sales tax and regulatory duties. “Those who used to make claims of not going to the IMF are now taking dictations for raising the tax target with imposing new taxes on people,” he said.
He said Pakistan is a sovereign country and how the IMF could dictate it. “The PPP rejects all these conditions of the IMF and if the IMF dictation is implemented, no one can stop the tsunami of inflation in the country,’ he said.
The PPP secretary general said the rulers bowed before the orders of the international financial institutions and are making the lives of people miserable as inflation is already on the rise in the country.
