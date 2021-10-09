IG for improving quality of investigation

LAHORE:Punjab Police has decided to increase number of investigating officers in all police stations of the province in proportion to the number of cases.

For assessing standard of investigation, Additional IG Investigation has been directed to conduct a comprehensive audit and submit a report to CPO. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that increasing the number of investigating officers across Punjab is a matter of urgency to improve the quality of investigation. He said that arresting accused and getting them sentenced though submission of strong challans in courts is the real formula for controlling crime.

IG issued these instructions while presiding over a high-level meeting of the Investigation Wing at the Central Police Office here on Friday. He said that the increase in the number of investigating officers would significantly reduce the additional burden of cases from the investigating officers and also help in timely submission of challans to the courts.

Rao directed Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed Dev to conduct a comprehensive audit to check the quality of investigation across Punjab and send the report of this audit to him as soon as possible. He further directed to ensure departmental action again supervisory officers and investigation officers for faulty and poor investigation.

IG Punjab further directed in the meeting that modern courses for training of investigating officers should be conducted in line with devised SOPs including preservation of crime scenes, visit of PFSA team, DNA Workshops submission of PFSA, timely and correct completion of challan under expert investigation officers.