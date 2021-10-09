Ministers review progress on Punjab Rozgaar Scheme

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal and Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht chaired a meeting of a steering committee at Civil Secretariat on Friday and reviewed the progress on the Punjab Rozgaar Scheme.

Various proposals were also considered for expediting the process of scrutiny of the applications and disbursement of loans. The steering committee reviewed a proposal for provision of easy loan up to Rs 2 million by Punjab Small Industries Corporation. The sub-committee comprising the officers of Planning and Development Board and Finance Department will review the proposal and present recommendations in the next meeting in the light of which a plan of action will be formulated.

Addressing the meeting, Aslam Iqbal said that the process of providing easy loans under Punjab Rozgar Scheme would be expedited. The revolutionary scheme will create employment opportunities for 1.6 million people. Under the Punjab Rozgar Scheme, loans worth Rs46 crore had been distributed among 815 people so far, he added.

Hashim Jawan Bakht directed that all aspects of Punjab Rozgaar Scheme be reviewed and comprehensive proposals be presented in the next meeting. Industry and Commerce Secretary Dr Wasif Khurshid, Punjab Small Industries Corporation MD Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, officials of Planning and Development Board and Finance Department attended the meeting while Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masood attended the meeting through video link.