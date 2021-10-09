Model Town killings: PAT lawyer asked to extend arguments on admissibility of plea against new JIT

LAHORE:A seven-member larger bench of the Lahore High Court on Friday asked Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s (PAT’s) lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar to extend arguments on the admissibility of the petition challenging formation of new joint investigation team(JIT) by Punjab government to probe into Model Town killing incident.

The bench comprised Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan, Justice Miss Alia Neelam, Justice Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem, Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh.

During the hearing, Justice Khan remarked all courts and the administration were bound by every decision of the Supreme Court under Article 190 of the Constitution they were based on merit. But there is no order of the Supreme Court in this case. The victim girl, Bismillah Amjad, approached the Supreme Court and the court had issued notices to the accused policemen on the petition. Justice Khan said the matter was referred to a larger bench of the Supreme Court. The five-member bench had said that there were many legal issues that should be considered by the larger bench. However, the larger bench had disposed of the matter on the Punjab government's assurance to set up a new JIT, Justice Khan added. During the hearing, the court showed annoyance over non-submission of documents relating cabinet meetings and approval of new JIT. The court should be told clearly whether the file is to be submitted in the court or not? In general, under the law, the provincial government can form a JIT only once. The question should have been raised when the matter was in the Supreme Court, the court remarked. The provincial law officer said that the record requested by the court would be presented. The court would resume hearing on October 20.