Man’s body recovered from nullah

LAHORE:The body of an unidentified man was recovered from a drain in Gajjumatta on Friday. A passerby spotted the victim's body floating in the nullah and informed police. Police team reached the spot and fished out the body. They also collected forensic evidences from crime scene and recorded statements of the eye-witnesses. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has taken notice of the incident and asked the officers concerned to submit him a report.

teacher looted: A female teacher was robbed of her valuables outside a school in Faisal Town on Friday. The victim identified as Sumbal along with her younger sister was just trying to enter her car outside a private school when two unidentified robbers carrying fire arms intercepted her. They on gun point made her hostage and snatched valuables from her. Police have registered a case.

Kite seller: Shafiqabad police arrested a suspected kite seller on Friday. The arrested accused has been identified as Abu Bakar. He was allegedly delivering an order when a police team raided on a tip-off and arrested him. Police recovered 2,450 kites and four bundles of sting from his custody. A case has been registered against him.

arrested: Lohari Gate police on Friday arrested a man for display of illegal weapon on Friday. The arrested suspect has been identified as Ahmad. He had uploaded a video on social media a few days back. Police recovered a gun and bullets from his possession. A case has been registered against him.

suicide: A 55-year-old man committed suicide over unknown issue in the Nawab Town police limits on Friday. The victim has been identified as Faqeer Masih, a resident of Rasool Pura village. Police said the victim had hanged himself with a fan. Police have removed the body to morgue.

accidents: Around 19 people died, whereas 1,204 were injured in 1,025 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 658 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 527 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.

fireworks: A man was arrested by Gawalmandi police on Friday for doing fireworks business. The arrested suspect has been identified as Ejaz. Police recovered fireworks worth millions of rupees from his custody. A case has been registered against him.