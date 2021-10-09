Buzdar says PTI has broken decades-old status quo

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had broken three decades old status quo.

He was talking to PTI chief organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee, who called on him at his office on Friday.The chief minister said the provincial government believed in principles of good governance, transparency and no one was allowed use of any unfair means. He said there was no allegation of corruption against the PTI government at all. The commitment of the government was greater than the challenges, he added. The chief minister said that the draft of the new local government system was being given final shape as the government had planned conduct of the LG elections next year. He promised that the LGs institution would be fully empowered.

Meanwhile, every citizen would be provided Sehat Insaf Health Card by the end of December in Punjab, the CM concluded. The PTI organiser discussed matters of mutual interest with the CM. Buzdar termed party workers a valuable asset, saying that his meeting with office-bearers and party workers had always proved very fruitful. A schedule has been finalised for holding meetings with office-bearers and workers of every district, he said and promised that ticket-holders, office-bearers and workers would be given their due status. A mechanism has been devised to solve problems of workers and office-bearers on priority and no injustice would be tolerated, he added. The genuine issues of workers would be solved, Saifullah Nyazee said durable steps had been taken for development of the province, as the CM believed in performance instead of political pomp and show.

Meanwhile the chief minister said that the promises made with the people were being fulfilled and the development projects were being executed in consultation with the elected representatives of people. He said this during a meeting with the MPAs in his office, here on Friday.

Usman Buzdar said the defeated elements were hatching conspiracies from the day one, but with the grace of Allah Almighty all their nefarious designs had failed. The politics of allegations had come to an end, the CM added. “We have never been vindictive in Punjab nor are inclined to do so,” he said, adding that the Punjab province was on the road to real progress. “Our minority empowerment package has set an example for others to follow,” the CM said and added that funds had been allocated for worship places for minorities and every facility would be provided to their religious places. The MPAs who called on the CM included Ghazeen Abbasi, Awais Dreshak, Mahindar Pal Singh, Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Sania Kamran and ticket-holder Abdullah Tahir.