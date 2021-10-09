 
Saturday October 09, 2021
S Leone abolishes death penalty

World
AFP
October 09, 2021

Freetown: Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio on Friday signed a bill abolishing the death penalty, becoming the latest African state to ban capital punishment. The move comes after lawmakers in the West African country voted to end capital punishment in July, replacing the punishment with life imprisonment or a minimum 30-year jail term.

