 
Saturday October 09, 2021
Up to 15 trapped under collapsed building in Georgia

World
AFP
October 09, 2021

Tbilisi: A five-storey building collapsed Friday in Georgia’s second city Batumi as authorities deployed hundreds of firemen and medics to rescue victims. Georgian police said "around 10 to 15 people" were trapped under debris and that it was doing "everything" to get them out alive.

