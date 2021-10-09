Ancient river delta bolsters search for signs of life on Mars

Paris: Images from Mars reveal how water helped shape the Red Planet’s landscape billions of years ago, and provide clues that will guide the search for evidence of ancient life, a study said Thursday.

In February, NASA’s Perseverance rover landed in Jezero crater, where scientists suspected a long-gone river once fed a lake, depositing sediment in a fan-shaped delta visible from space. The study in Science analysed high-resolution images captured by Perseverance of the cliffs that were once the banks of the delta. Layers within the cliffs reveal how its formation took place.