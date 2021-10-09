Maria Ressa - Philippine pillar of press freedom: Dimitry Muratov dedicates Nobel to Novaya Gazeta and its slain journalists

Moscow: Dmitry Muratov, the chief editor of Russia’s top independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, dedicated his Nobel Peace Prize on Friday to the paper’s contributors who were slain for their work.

"I can’t take credit for this. This is Novaya Gazeta’s," Muratov, 59, told Russian news agency TASS, saying the award was for "those who died defending people’s right to freedom of speech".

Since 2000, six of Novaya Gazeta’s journalists and contributors have been killed in connection with their work, including top investigative reporter Anna Politkovskaya. A fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin’s wars in Chechnya, she was shot dead 15 years ago Thursday in the entrance hall of her apartment building in central Moscow.

Muratov, who has served several times as Novaya Gazeta’s editor since 1995, said he will give some of his Nobel Prize money to a foundation dedicated to children with rare illnesses. The foundation, Krug Dobra -- or Circle of Kindness -- was founded in January at Putin’s behest.

Co-founded by former Soviet leader and another Nobel Peace laureate Mikhail Gorbachev in 1993, Novaya Gazeta is one of the few media outlets left voicing criticism of Putin. The recognition of the paper’s chief editor came as Russia’s dissenting voices and independent media have faced an unprecedented crackdown this year.

Leading opposition figure Alexei Navalny was jailed in February after returning to Russia from Germany where he was recovering from a poisoning attack he blames on the Kremlin. His movement was later banned as "extremist", while a number of leading independent outlets have been hit with the "foreign agent" designation, with several then shutting down.

A term with Soviet-era undertones, the status is a deterrent for advertisers, a key source of revenue for many independent media. Deputy editor Kirill Martynov said the prize "came at the right time," when "multiple, powerful forces in Russia want there to be no more press in the country, but only propaganda".

"When almost everyone is a ‘foreign agent’ and when media are closing," he told AFP, "at this very moment, the Nobel committee made this gesture." Critics say the Kremlin has been behind the crackdown on independent media that has forced several outlets to shut down and has seen some prominent journalists flee the country.

On Friday, however, the Kremlin congratulated Muratov, describing him as "talented" and "courageous". "He is committed to his ideals," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The award was met mostly with silence from Navalny’s top allies, while those who did speak out criticised the Nobel committee’s choice. "Instead of pretentious and hypocritical speeches about ‘freedom’, they could protect a person who survived an assassination attempt and has been taken hostage by the murderers," ally Ruslan Shaveddinov tweeted.

Meanwhile, Veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, has become a symbol of the fight for press freedom in an era of strongmen leaders. The former CNN bureau chief co-founded news website Rappler in 2012, bringing together multimedia reporting and social media to offer an edgy take on Philippine current events.

Ressa, 58, has been a vocal critic of President Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly drug war, triggering what media advocates say is a grinding series of criminal charges, investigations and online attacks against her and Rappler.

She was named a Time Person of the Year in 2018 for her work on press freedom, but multiple arrests and one conviction for cyber libel further grew her international profile and drew more attention to her battle.

Rappler has had to fight for survival as Duterte’s government accused it of violating a constitutional ban on foreign ownership in securing funding, as well as libel and tax evasion. Duterte has attacked the website by name, calling it a "fake news outlet", over a story about one of his closest aides.

"In order to keep doing what we’re doing, Rappler lives with the possibility of a shutdown on a daily basis -- we’re on quicksand," Ressa said Friday in a livestreamed interview after the Nobel Prize was announced.

"What we have to do as journalists is just hold the line." Though the government has said that it has nothing to do with any of the cases against her, press freedom advocates disagree.

Yet through the campaign against her, Ressa, who is also a US citizen, has remained based in the Philippines and continued to speak out against Duterte’s government despite the risks.

"I’m not a sole reporter," Ressa told AFP in an interview last year. "My job is to hold up the ceiling, it has been for a while... so that our folks can continue working."

Ressa, author of "How to stand up to a dictator", is on bail pending an appeal against a conviction last year in a cyber libel case, for which she faces up to six years in prison. Two other cyber libel cases were dismissed earlier this year.

"In less than two years the Philippine government filed 10 arrest warrants against me -- it was pretty bleak at different times," Ressa admitted Friday. Ressa’s position at the head of the Rappler news site meant getting, by her own estimate, up to 90 abusive messages per hour online at one point towards the end of 2016.

The threats came in the months after Duterte took power and launched his narcotics crackdown that rights groups estimate has killed tens of thousands of people. Rappler was among the domestic and foreign media outlets that published shocking images of the killings and questioned its legal basis.

International Criminal Court judges have authorised a full-blown investigation into a possible crime against humanity during the bloody campaign. It was an entirely new set of threats for Ressa, who was a veteran of conflict zones before co-founding Rappler.

"I began as a reporter in 1986 and I have worked in so many countries around the world, I have been shot at and threatened but never this kind of death by a thousand cuts," Ressa said last year.

As CNN’s former bureau chief in Manila and Jakarta, Ressa specialised in terrorism, where she tracked the links between global networks like Al-Qaeda and militants in Southeast Asia. The Princeton graduate later returned to the Philippines to serve as news chief at the nation’s top broadcaster ABS-CBN, which has also fallen foul of the Duterte administration.

Ressa was defiant Friday in her defence of her battle for freedom of expression and independent journalism. "We need to continue shining the light," Ressa said. "We need to continue doing accountability journalism."