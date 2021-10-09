 
Saturday October 09, 2021
Palestinians

World
AFP
October 09, 2021

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Facebook and its Instagram platform have wrongfully removed and suppressed content by Palestinians, including about abuses during Israeli-Palestinian violence this year, Human Rights Watch said on Friday. The accusation adds to pressure on the world’s largest social network after a whistleblower told US lawmakers on Tuesday that the company needs to be regulated.

