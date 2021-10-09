 
Saturday October 09, 2021
HK’s oldest varsity orders Tiananmen statue removal

World
AFP
October 09, 2021
Hong Kong: Hong Kong’s oldest university has ordered the removal of a statue commemorating protesters killed in China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, according to a legal letter released on Friday.

