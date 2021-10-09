UAE targets carbon neutrality by 2050

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates, one of the world’s biggest oil exporters, has launched a "strategic initiative" targeting carbon neutrality by 2050, ahead of a UN climate conference late this month.
The UAE has in recent years verbally backed the battle against climate change, but -- along with fellow Gulf hydrocarbon producers -- remains one of the biggest emitters of carbon dioxide per capita.
Washington: The US envoy on Yemen on Friday started a fresh peace bid that includes a stop in Saudi Arabia, which...
Washington: An American nuclear-powered submarine that was damaged in a collision with an object in the South China...
Freetown: Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio on Friday signed a bill abolishing the death penalty, becoming...
Harare: Six Chinese nationals and two Zimbabweans have been killed in gas explosions at a nickel mine in northern...
Tripoli: A military commission made up of rival camps in Libya’s conflict has agreed on a roadmap for the departure...
Tbilisi: A five-storey building collapsed Friday in Georgia’s second city Batumi as authorities deployed hundreds of...