 
Saturday October 09, 2021
UAE targets carbon neutrality by 2050

AFP
October 09, 2021
Dubai: The United Arab Emirates, one of the world’s biggest oil exporters, has launched a "strategic initiative" targeting carbon neutrality by 2050, ahead of a UN climate conference late this month.

The UAE has in recent years verbally backed the battle against climate change, but -- along with fellow Gulf hydrocarbon producers -- remains one of the biggest emitters of carbon dioxide per capita.

