PTI leader Laila Parveen’s ex-husband held

Police arrested the ex-husband of PTI leader Laila Parveen on Friday for allegedly harassing his stepdaughter in Karachi. District South women police arrested Ali Hasnain Sargana during a raid in the Tauheed Commercial area of Defence Housing Authority.

Police said the suspect was shifted to the Women Police Station, Saddar, while a case was registered at the Gizri Police Station. They said the PTI leader accused her ex-husband of harassing his stepdaughter and giving life threats while showing a weapon. Several cases of sexual harassment were already registered against him, they said.

Quoting Parveen, the police said her former husband had contracted nine marriages so far, and that he was currently married to four women. Sargana was also accused of abusing children, and divorcing wives after marrying other women. “My teenage daughter was scared. One of my relatives informed me about harassment,” the PTI leader told the police.

She further said she had married Sargana about five years ago, while his licence had been cancelled by the Lahore Bar Association in 2017.

Mugger held

Separately, police claimed to have arrested a suspect for allegedly killing a young man for offering resistance to a mugging bid within the Mobina Town police remits on September 20.

According to East Investigations SSP Altaf Hussain, an FIR No. 767/21 was registered at the Mobina Town Police Station. He said police arrested Abid Ali, who admitted to the crime. The suspect along with his companion had shot and killed the young man, who along with his father, had been travelling in a car.

SSP Hussain said the suspect had also been involved in various cases of crimes. Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Unit arrested three men allegedly involved in looting people coming from banks after withdrawing cash.

The arrests were made during a raid conducted in Khawaja Ajmair Nagri. The suspects, Hadi, Sikandar Khan and Ghulam, admitted to have been involved in several incidents of crime.