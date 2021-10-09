‘Sindh govt striving since day one to provide drinking water to people’

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Local Government Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah met on Friday representatives of an Australian water purification firm.

The Australian company gave a detailed briefing to the minister on how clean drinking water could be provided to the people of Karachi through installation of water purification plants compliant with international requirements.

The minister said that uninterrupted and continuous supply of water to the city has to be ensured and water supply mechanism should be improved in all residential and industrial areas.

The local government secretary informed the minister that special attention was being paid to all the areas of the city from where complaints regarding water supply were being received. He added that measures were being taken to alleviate the suffering of the inhabitants of affected areas through various projects.

Nasir said the Sindh government had been striving since day one to provide clean drinking water and other basic necessities of life in the entire province, including Karachi. He stated that under the vision of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, work was under way on a number of projects for sustainable water supply to all the residential and commercial areas, which would accelerate the current pace of progress.

The secretary informed the meeting that several revolutionary initiatives had been taken to improve the water and sewerage system in Karachi from the Karachi Water and Sewerage Service Improvement Project (KWSSIP) platform, including the initiative of a 65 MGD water line. The representatives of the Australian-based company said clean and safe drinking water could be provided to the people of Karachi through the installation of water purification plants compliant with international requirements, and that water could be used for other necessities of life as well.

Nasir said the Sindh government appreciated every suggestion and advice related to the betterment and welfare of the people of the province. He added that before approving any new project, it was important to keep in mind all the legal points and other important aspects.

The Sindh government wanted to provide its people high living standards with a modern lifestyle, the local government minister said, adding that a ground survey should be completed and a report submitted regarding the suggestions made in the meeting.

In his concluding remarks, Nasir said it was the mission of the Sindh government to take all the local government institutions, including the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, to the heights of quality. He asserted that in any case, the basic necessities of life would be provided to the people of the province.