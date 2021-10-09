Protesters accuse LG minister of underreporting affected persons in encroachment drives

Participants of a protest organised by the Karachi Bachao Tehreek (KBT) on Friday accused Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah of trying to save his skin by minimising the number of affected persons in anti-encroachment drives in the city.

The protesters also alleged that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and other government bodies had been robbing the affected persons of their right to compensation by providing them with cheques that bounced.

The protest was organised at the Café Pyala Hotel in District Central, in which leaders of the KBT, Awami Workers Party, Women Democratic Front, and Gujjar and Orangi nullah affectees committees condemned the Sindh local government minister for misrepresenting the on-ground reality by suggesting that only 400 houses had been demolished when the total number of the razed houses stood at 7,000.

Instead of making faulty statements, government officials should immediately consult with the victims, they said. They demanded that all the victims, including those of the Gujjar Nullah, Orangi Nullah, Karachi Circular Railway, Aladin Park, Haji Mureed Goth and Sahafi Colony, be made part of the commission announced by the Sindh government regarding alternative houses for the people affected by anti-encroachment drives.

From issuing IDs to the distribution of cheques, the process only resulted in harassing and depriving people of their rights, the protesters said. They called for improving the process of providing compensation.

They demanded that the entire process should be audited by a third party in a transparent manner and all the details should be posted on the website so that corruption could be prevented.

The speakers said that the width of the nullah should be kept as it is. Instead of making a 30-foot road, the government should do what it did in Mahmoodabad by limiting the road to 10 feet to save houses.

The people of the affected district should be provided land in the same district so that their business, schooling and community were not affected, the protesters demanded. They also demanded that alternative housing be arranged on a family basis instead of IDs and the compensation for only 30 per cent or more demolitions be abolished. Everyone should be properly compensated, no matter the extent of the damage, they said.

They said the entire project should be stopped until the people got an alternative housing plan and a compensation sum and the government should present to the public whatever it was planning, including drainage, road construction, and alternative housing so that the whole process remained transparent.