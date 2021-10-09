Man found shot dead in Clifton apartment

A man was found dead in mysterious circumstances at a residential apartment in Clifton on Friday. After getting information about the incident, police reached the property and found 36-year-old Nabeel Javed, son of Javed Saleem, lying dead in a pool of blood at a residential apartment. His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The man lived with his brother and hailed from Kashmir.

Quoting the victim’s brother, police said Nabeel had been depressed and unemployed, and he committed suicide by shooting himself in a room with a licensed pistol.

Police said the incident was being investigated from different angles.

'Lyari gangster' held

Police on Friday claimed to have foiled a terrorist activity and arrested an alleged member of the Lyari gang war.

The arrest was made during a raid conducted on a tip-off on Toor Baba Road in Shershah, police said. Two kilograms of explosives, time device, detonator and its wire were recovered from his possession. Police suspected that the suspect, Nasir alias Nachi, along with his companion Sajid alias Golo, was planning to carry out a major terrorist activity. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.