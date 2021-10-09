Sindh govt flayed for ‘forcibly’ transferring 67 teachers from Karachi

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has strongly condemned the Sindh government over what it alleges “forced transfers” of 67 teachers, including 39 women, from Karachi to interior areas of the province in the name of promotion — practically forcing them to tender resignations.

In a statement on Friday, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman dubbed it a decision based on hostility to Karachi and Karachiites. “It is a sheer injustice to the affected people in general and the women in particular,” he said. “It is a conspiracy to take away jobs from the affected teachers and subject specialists from the city.”

The JI leader said that the decision would not be accepted at any cost and the Sindh government would have to withdraw it. The promoted teachers had joined the department to render their services in Karachi, he said. “The teachers also reside in Karachi and practically it is impossible for them to start a fresh life in interior areas of the province.” “How come it is possible for a female teacher to continue her job in far-flung areas while the rest of her family resides in Karachi?” Rehman questioned.