Govt-opposition lack of communication: Stalemate continues over three contentious issues

ISLAMABAD: Deadlock prevails between the government and opposition parties in the absence of a lack of communication on three major issues that need to be resolved through dialogue and discussion.

These matters are the impending appointment of two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the selection of a new National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman (or continuation of the incumbent), and electoral reforms.

Two of these issues require consultations between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, while a nod is required from the premier to his team to take the initiative of starting negotiations to evolve a consensus on electoral reforms.

While the prime minister has made it clear that he will not consult the opposition leader in picking or reappointing the NAB chairman, he had written a letter to him for choosing the two ECP members.

Shehbaz Sharif had rejected the names proposed by Imran Khan for the posts of the ECP members. After that, nothing has been done to take the process forward. No go-betweens have so far been involved in the process, contrary to what was done for the smooth nomination of the chief election commissioner and two ECP members in the past.

As far as the electoral reforms -- comprising 72 amendments in the Elections Act, 2010-- are concerned, the two sides had agreed to hold parleys to hammer out an agreement, but no steps have been taken in this direction so far.

It had been agreed that resolutions would be passed by the National Assembly and the Senate for the setting up of a bipartisan multi-party parliamentary committee but this had not been done. With this process installed, the government had got referred the electoral reforms bills by the National Assembly to the joint session of parliament.

Indications are the joint sitting may be called shortly in which the government will get these and some other bills, which had been held up in the Senate due to the opposition’s policy, passed.

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told The News when contacted that his party has not been approached by the government for negotiations on any of the critical issues at any level.

He said Speaker Asad Qaiser had cursorily talked about a dialogue but nothing credible was done for the purpose. He said as the government was proceeding unilaterally, the opposition would challenge in a superior court the nomination of the ECP members, electoral reforms and the NAB chairman’s selection or reappointment.

For the time being, the presidential ordinance inserting several amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999 is under focus while the ECP members’ appointment has gone into the background.

The government has not entirely ignored the requirement of consultations between the leader of the house and opposition for the selection of the NAB chairman, but it has made known that it will be President Dr Arif Alvi and not the prime minister who will consult with Shehbaz Sharif.

Abbasi said that the amendments in the NAO were against the spirit of the Constitution as well as the NAB law and that is why they have been rejected by the opposition, all lawyers’ representative bodies and civil society. He said that through the changes in NAB, the government has tried to give an NRO to its decisions and actions, something which can’t stand in a court of law.

The PML-N leader said that legislation was never done by any government the way it was being done by the present dispensation. He said successive governments always talked to the opposition to accommodate its point of view and when a consensus emerged, proposed laws were passed smoothly. The passage of the Election Act is a classic example to prove this point, he said. All the major political parties have rejected the electoral reforms and the amendments in the NAB law and announced to challenge them in a superior court.