Eight held for blackmailing Minar-e-Pakistan incident victim

Govt-opposition lack of communication: Stalemate continues over three contentious issues ISLAMABAD: Deadlock prevails between the government and opposition parties in the absence of a lack of communication...

US trade, intel delegation to meet Taliban in Doha WASHINGTON: A U.S. delegation will meet with senior Taliban representatives in Doha on Saturday and Sunday in their...

BD plans to move 81,000 Rohingya to island after UN deal COX’S BAZAR: Bangladesh wants to send more than 80,000 Rohingya refugees to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal...

Nepra allows Discos to collect Rs1.95 per unit more in Oct bills ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has allowed the power distribution companies to collect...

NAB ordinance akin to no-trust against Parliament: Shehbaz Sharif LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Friday termed the amended National...