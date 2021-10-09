Eight held for blackmailing Minar-e-Pakistan incident victim

 
Saturday October 09, 2021
Our Correspondent
October 09, 2021
LAHORE: Police have arrested eight persons for blackmailing the victim of Greater Iqbal Park [Minar-e-Pakistan] incident Ayesha. The victim, in a supplementary statement, disclosed that 13 persons, including Amir Sohail alias Rambo, had been blackmailing her over a video. Police arrested eight culprits including Rambo and raids were being conducted for the remaining accused.

