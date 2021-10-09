Nepra allows Discos to collect Rs1.95 per unit more in Oct bills

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has allowed the power distribution companies (Discos) to collect additional Rs1.95 per unit from consumers in the October-2021 bills.

Nepra said in its decision, issued on Friday, that it would have an impact of around Rs30.4 billion, to be collected from consumers in one month. The decision would not be applicable to K-Electric and the lifeline power consumers.

The power regulator held a public hearing on Sept 30 on Central Power Purchasing Agency’s (CPPA’s) petition for tariff increase under the monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of August. In its petition, the CPPA, on behalf of the power distribution companies, said that in August the reference fuel charges from the consumers were Rs4.7334/unit, while the actual fuel cost was Rs6.805/unit; therefore, it should be allowed to pass the increase of Rs2.0718 to the consumers under the FCA for August 2021.

The CPPA also claimed an amount of Rs3,283 million on account of previous adjustments for the month of August 2021. However, the Authority verified the same as Rs3,255 million, which has been included in the monthly FCAs of August 2021.

The difference of Rs27.541 million is on account of previous adjustment, claimed for Tavanir Iran, which has not been considered and would be accounted for only once the Authority decides the PAR submitted by CPPA-G in this regard.

As per the data, submitted by the CPPA-G, the total energy generated during August was 16078.09 GWh at a basket price of Rs6.4122 per unit. The total cost of electricity was Rs103.097b. According to the CCPA-G data, net electricity delivered to Discos was 15,590.87 GWh with the total price of Rs106.100b at a rate of Rs6.8053 per unit. The CPPA-G, in its tariff petition, said since the reference fuel charges for August 2021 were estimated at Rs4.7334 per unit, whereas the actual fuel charges were Rs6.8053 per unit, hence it was pleaded to allow an increase of Rs2.0719 per unit.

According to the data submitted to Nepra, in August 2021, hydel generation was recorded at 5594.30 GWh or 34.79 per cent. In July, the hydel generation was 4,694.67 GWh or 29.94 per cent of total generation. Coal-fired power plant contributed 2293.83 GWh or 14.27 per cent of total generation at a rate of Rs9.0322 per unit, HSD contributed 19.84 GWh or 0.12 per cent at Rs22.6251 per unit.

The RFO based generation was 1,627.56 GWh or 10.12 per cent at Rs18.2403 per unit. Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 1,313.21 GWh or 8.17 per cent at Rs 8.3082 per unit, RLNG contributed 2895.92 GWh or 18.01 per cent at Rs 13.4401 per unit.

The generation from nuclear power plants was 1,630.19 GWh or 10.14 per cent at Rs 0.9986 per unit and electricity imported from Iran was 45.24 GWh at Rs12.3557 per unit. The power generation from baggasse was recorded at 24.06 GWh at Rs5.9822 per unit. The power generation from different sources (mixed) was 16.98 GWh at a price of Rs4.6705 per unit, while generation from wind was recorded at 549.95 GWh or 3.42 per cent and solar generation was 67.01 GWh or 0.42 per cent.