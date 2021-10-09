176 additional judges transferred

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of 176 additional district & sessions judges in Punjab. The judicial officers have been directed to assume their new place of posting on or before October 12. A notification issued by the LHC registrar says all cases, including part-heard being heard/tried in the courts of the officers transferred without substitute shall evenly be distributed among the judges posted and working there by the district & sessions judges concerned.
ISLAMABAD: Deadlock prevails between the government and opposition parties in the absence of a lack of communication...
LAHORE: Police have arrested eight persons for blackmailing the victim of Greater Iqbal Park incident Ayesha. The...
WASHINGTON: A U.S. delegation will meet with senior Taliban representatives in Doha on Saturday and Sunday in their...
COX’S BAZAR: Bangladesh wants to send more than 80,000 Rohingya refugees to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal...
ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has allowed the power distribution companies to collect...
LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Friday termed the amended National...