176 additional judges transferred

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of 176 additional district & sessions judges in Punjab. The judicial officers have been directed to assume their new place of posting on or before October 12. A notification issued by the LHC registrar says all cases, including part-heard being heard/tried in the courts of the officers transferred without substitute shall evenly be distributed among the judges posted and working there by the district & sessions judges concerned.