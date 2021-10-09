Special assistant to CM visits economic zone

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Abdul Karim on Friday visited the economic zone in Nowshera.
Sardar Ali, the zone manager, briefed the special assistant and CEO-KPEZDMC on the ongoing development work.
The special assistant also visited the under-construction plot allotted for the Bank of Khyber Branch at NEZ and also the industrial facilitation office where various services like PESCO & SNGPL NOCs, SECP & NTN Registrations facilities and guidance is provided to industrialists at the doorstep.He also inspected three new industrial units in NEZ (Ext), which were ready for operation.
