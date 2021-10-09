NGO launches uplift work in Tirah valley

TIRAH: A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has launched development and repair work in a remote area of the Maidan area in Tirah valley, Khyber district.

Community Resilience Activity (CRA) North launched projects worth Rs10 million in the first phase. The launching ceremony was held at the office of the Maidan Bagh Markaz of the Tirah Insaf Traders Association.

District Planning Officer of the Khyber district, Muhammad Umair, was the chief guest.

Besides, CRA Khyber District Officer, Muhammad Irfan, team leader Syedul Amin Afridi and Insaf Traders Association President Sher Muhammad Afridi, local elders, shopkeepers and others attended the ceremony.

Addressing the function, District Planning Officer Muhammad Umair said that Tirah valley was a highly less-developed area. “We are trying our best to use all the resources for its construction and development,” he added.

Muhammad Umair said completion of Bagh Markaz Bazaar, streets pavement, repair of streetlights markets and other development projects had been approved and this function marks the launching of the scheme.