Citizenship documents Steps urged to help itinerant workers

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan has said the provincial assembly would take necessary steps to help itinerant workers get citizenship documents.

He was speaking in a policy consultation organised by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP). He talked about the challenges faced by itinerant workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to acquire citizenship documents particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mahmood Jan pledged to bring the problem into the notice of the provincial government.

He announced that a working group led by MPA Ayesha Bano would draft a piece of legislation to help KP’s nomadic communities obtain computerised national identity cards.

Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai said a campaign would be launched to mainstream the nomadic labour group.

Ikhtiar Wali of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz pledged to work closely with the working group to ensure the nomadic communities attained citizenship rights.

Ayesha Bano, a member of the women’s parliamentary caucus, recommended the option of issuing a special ‘khana badosh’ card to such communities.

Sharing research findings and recommendations, HRCP representative Mehvish Niaz said application requirements for citizenship documents should be reviewed.

She said the National Database and Registration Authority should carry

out door-to-door registration drives for itinerant workers and use mobile connectivity to make a simplified online process available to marginalised itinerant workers.

She said registration for women and children in cases where families cannot provide documentation for a deceased male family member should be simplified.