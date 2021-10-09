Blast near police station triggers confusion

PESHAWAR: There were contradictory reports after an explosion was heard close to the Inqilab Police Station late Thursday night as the cops termed it a tyre burst while some social media reports said an explosive was hurled at the police building.

“The Inqilab Police Station received information of an explosion following a truck tyre burst. Teams were constituted that searched the area. Media will be informed in case of any further details,” the spokesman for the Peshawar Police said on the night between Thursday and Friday.

Nothing further was shared by the city police later.

A few social media reports on Friday said the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has claimed that they carried out an attack on a police station near the PAF Base Badaber in which several people were expected to have died and injured. Police, however, denied the claim.

Besides, no injured or dead body was received at any hospital nor any case of any attack was lodged till Friday evening.

However, after the reports a search and strike operation was carried out in villages in the limits of the Inqilab Police Station. Houses and hujras were checked in Surizai Bala, Surizai Payan, Mera and other areas during the operation. Snap checking was also done on the main roads and the documents of the people were checked.

A spokesman for the capital city police said the cops after thorough search found out the explosion was caused by a cracker. He said the bomb disposal unit experts are collecting evidence. He said no casualty or damage was reported in the explosion.