Awkum, Fisheries Dept sign MoU

MARDAN: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fisheries Department.
The MoU was signed by Awkum Registrar Mian Saleem and DG Fisheries Dr Khaisro Kalim.
Dean Faculty of Life Sciences, Sultan Ayaz, Director ORIC Dr Tariq Mahmood, and Director Fisheries Zubair Ali were also present on the occasion.
Under the agreement, the two institutions will cooperate with each other in the field of research and finance higher education for students.
PhD scholars of Awkum will share their experiences with the Fisheries Department and will also hold joint workshops and seminars.
The faculty of both the institutes will cooperate with each other in publications as well.
The Academic Exchange Program is also part of the MoU. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zahoorul Haq on the occasion said that under the MoU, the two institutions would be able to benefit from each other’s experiences and benefit from each other’s research.
