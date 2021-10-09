PPP workers in Wana protest against inflation

WANA: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday held a demonstration to record the protest against rising inflation and the suspension of the 3G/4G internet service in South Waziristan.

Besides local tribal elders, a large number of PPP workers led by district president Amanullah staged the protest at Rustam bazaar in Wana. The participants of the protest marched from Mughal Adda to Noor Masjid where they staged a gathering.

The protesting PPP workers carried placards and banners criticising the government for failing to control inflation.

Addressing the protesters, the speakers said the people were facing backbreaking inflation.

The have-nots are unable to feed their children, the protesters said, adding the prices of the daily use items, including ghee, cooking oil, sugar, wheat flour and pulses, had registered a sharp increase over the last three years.

The protesters said the rulers were least bothered to provide any relief to the common people, who were bearing the brunt of record inflation in the country’s history.

Coming down hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), they said the government was dragging its feet to release the promised funds to execute uplift projects in the tribal districts.

They complained that promises made with the tribal people were yet to be honoured.

The protesters said the 3G/4G internet service was restored in South Waziristan after the prime minister’s announcement during his visit to Wana, but it was again suspended.