Drug factory sealed, four arrested

JAMRUD: Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) in Peshawar and Khyber districts unearthed a drug factory and arrested four alleged drug traffickers.

A spokesman for police said that in a joint operation, NET spotted a factory in Shakas area of Jamrud. The cops recovered 43.5kg heroin from the factory.

The police also arrested Khan Zeb, Owais, Fida Hussain and Kalo, who were sent to Jamrud lockup for further investigation.