Fourth division unknown scores to stun Nigeria in World Cup qualifier

JOHANNESBURG: Karl Namnganda, who plays in the French fourth division, scored in the 90th minute to give the Central African Republic a stunning 1-0 away win over Nigeria on Thursday in World Cup qualifying.

The goal by the 25-year-old unknown from the Vendee les Herbiers Football club came against opponents boasting globally-known forwards like Victor Osimhen of Napoli and Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City.

Namnganda came off the bench in Lagos to make only his second appearance for his country after being substituted when he debuted against Liberia last month.

He silenced Nigerian supporters by winning a sprint down the middle of the pitch against two defenders and firing a low shot past goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

“We missed the creativity of Alex Iwobi, we also missed Wilfred Ndidi so much,” said Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr, referring to two injured Premier League midfielders.

“The boys do not understand how they lost this match. We dominated possession and had several opportunities to score but did not do so.”

Having drawn with Cape Verde and lost to Liberia in earlier qualifiers, a Central African Republic side coached by Swiss Raoul Savoy was given no chance of avoiding defeat in Nigeria.