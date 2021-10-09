Pakistan’s WC squad enters biosecure bubble

LAHORE: T20 World Cup-bound Pakistan squad will hold a seven-day training and conditioning camp in bio-secure bubble at the National High Performance Centre and LCCA ground from Sunday (tomorrow).

On Friday, the squad members, along with their family members, joined the bio-secure facility and underwent Covid-19 tests. After returning negative tests, the players were allowed to commence their preparations.

The players will hold training sessions at the LCCA ground at 1:30 pm on October 11-12 and play a scenario match under the lights on October 14. It will start at 6pm. No training activity has been scheduled for October 13. The squad will depart for Dubai on October 15.