Zalmi to invite Turkey, China players

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi will invite two guest players from China and Turkey for Pakistan Super League’s next season, which is set to take place in January and February next year.
Peshawar Zalmi’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Javed Afridi announced on Twitter that his franchise would include two players from China and Turkey.
“As the anticipation of PSL goes onto its 7th edition, I’m announcing to include & invite 2 guest players each from China & Turkey to share the same dugout with @PeshawarZalmi,” wrote Afridi.
