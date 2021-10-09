 
Saturday October 09, 2021
SP fined for slow over rate

Sports
October 09, 2021

LAHORE: Southern Punjab were fined for maintaining a slow over rate in their Thursday’s fixture against Central Punjab in the ongoing National T20.

Southern Punjab were found an over short of their target after taking into account time allowances and, as such, were charged under Article 2.22 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with the minimum over-rate offences. As such, all members of the playing XI were fined Rs10,000.

Southern Punjab captain Aamer Yamin accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Javed Malik. The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Zameer Haider and Rashid Riaz and third umpire Asif Yaqoob.

