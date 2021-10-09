CAS Open poses big challenge to local players

ISLAMABAD: As the Covid-19 pandemic is slowly dying down, Pakistan squash is getting ready for the take-off with the Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels for Men and Serena Hotels-Combaxx Sports International Squash for Women getting underway with the main round on October 11 here at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex.

The $30,000 men’s and $12,000 women’s internationals will see a host of international players flexing their muscles for the coveted trophies.

“A total of 14 foreign players are to compete in the men’s category and eight female foreign players will take part in the CAS International. This is just a beginning as we are planning to hold four other international events this season,” PSF Secretary Wing Commander Armghan Aziz said.

He was also accompanied by Hussain Odhwani (Senior Manager Serena Hotels), Umar Saeed (Combaxx Sports) Air Cdr (r) Aftab Qureshi (director academies) during a detailed press briefing Friday aimed at highlighting the efforts to put the system back on track.

“The PSF has been putting wonderful efforts for the elevation of squash in the country. The federation intends to send a message across the world that we have every potential to conduct mega squash events and host top world players in an efficient manner,” the PSF secretary said.

Though Tayyab Aslam is top seed for the CAS International, winning the title in the company of top Egyptians would not be easier for him. Second seed Karim El Hammamy (Egypt), Auguste Dussourd (France-third seed), Moustafa El Sirty (Egypt-fourth seed) and Max Lee (Malaysia-fifth seed) all are capable of beating the best.

Pakistan received a jolt when one of their main title-aspirants Nasir Iqbal had to pull out of the competition owing to a groin injury.

“Nasir was involved in a tough match recently in the USA, where he received an injury. Though he is back in the country, he has been advised to rest for another one month. That means he would not be featuring in the Open to be held in Karachi next month,” Armghan said.

The secretary PSF said he was upset at missing the event. “He has been on the move in recent times and had Nasir been fit, we would have seen him making rapid improvement in his ranking.”

Besides, Austria, Czech Republic, Egypt, England, Spain, France, Hong Kong, Russia, Serbia and Switzerland are participating in the event.

Noor Zaman and Hamza Sharif have been awarded wildcards for the main draw that will see eight qualifiers joining in to play the round of 32.

Swiss lady player Nadia Plister has been seeded No 1 in the $12,000 women’s event. France and Egyptian players have been seeded among the top ten. Egypt has sent a host of junior female players to compete in the $12000 event.

“Serena Hotels & Combaxx Sports have joined hands with the PSF and PAF for the national cause of promoting squash in the country. We heartily appreciate the sports diplomacy initiative as shared by Serena Hotels as their integral part to build stronger relations with the communities. Pakistan has a tradition of excellence in many sports but competitive sports require the support of organizations through sponsorships and promotions.”

Replying to a question of broadening the pool at the grassroots level, the PSF secretary said efforts were on to involve Army Public Schools and other such institutions.