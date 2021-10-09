Chances for Arshad’s foreign training brighten

KARACHI: A senior official of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) on Friday said that some encouraging indications have been received regarding training on foreign soil for javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem.

“Yes, we have received some positive indications from South Africa,” the official revealed to ‘The News’.

“I don’t know the exact details but our concerned official has told me that some positive developments have been made. InshaAllah we will read the situation and definitely will make the decision,” the official said.

The AFP had written to Finland, South Africa and England for training opportunities for the country’s most popular thrower Arshad who recently finished fifth in the Tokyo Olympics.

The training arrangement is being made for Arshad to prepare him for next year’s Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Islamic Games.

Arshad will also be fielded in the World Championship in the US in July, just before the Commonwealth Games.

This correspondent tried to contact another senior official of the AFP but he could not be reached on phone despite repeated attempts.

Arshad has been spending idle time since featuring in the Tokyo Olympics. The 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist is in a very good position to snare a medal in next year’s important events.

If Arshad is able to maintain his best throw of 86.38 metre in the World Championship, he will have the chance to win a medal.

Before resuming training under AFP for future events Arshad will represent WAPDA in the National Championship which the federation plans to hold next month in Quetta.

“Yes, that’s our plan,” the AFP official said.

“We have tasked the Balochistan Athletics Association and they are in talks with the provincial sports board and hopefully soon they will give us a green signal. We plan to hold the event at the Ayub Stadium,” the official said.

“After we get the confirmation we will write to the units. The Covid situation is under control now,” the official said.

He said that the event would be organised on a newly-laid track and it would be a nice experience.