POA assures all-out support to China for Winter Games

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) president Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan Friday called on H.E. Mr Nong Rong, ambassador of China to Pakistan at the Chinese embassy in Islamabad.

The meeting was held in context of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. The ambassador informed the POA president that all the preparations were on track and has been completed as per schedule and China was looking forward to welcoming all its guests in a befitting manner.

The POA president assured full cooperation and support to the Organising Committee and NOC China for Beijing 2022.

The POA president thanked H.E. Ambassador Nong for sharing the programs of the Games and measures in place for successful conduct. He also commended Beijing for being the first city to be hosting both the Summer as well as the Winter Olympics.

He was confident that these Games will also be as magnificent as the Summer Olympics and that the Pakistan contingent was excited and looking forward to it.