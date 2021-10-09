Pakistan win five medals in World Military Shotgun events

KARACHI: Pakistan won five medals in the World Military Shotgun Shooting Championship in Lahore on Friday.
In the final of the individual category of skeet event for men, Pakistan’s Asif Mehmood scored 49 points to claim gold medal.
Pakistan’s Waheed Alam and Zeeshan scored 47 and 40, respectively, to win silver and bronze medals.
Russia’s Aleksei Skorobogatov scored 33 points for fourth position while Sri Lanka’s Sandakelum Ranasinghe and Prasad scored 10 and 5 points, respectively, for fifth and sixth positions.
In the final of the individual category of the event for women, Anastassiou Lucie from France scored 57 points for gold medal.
Russia’s Anastasia Krakhmaleva scored 47 points to clinch silver medal and Pakistan’s Komal Shahzadi scored 34 points to grab bronze medal.
Pakistan’s Narina Kausar and Sozain scored 23 points and 7 points for fourth position and sixth positions, respectively. Sri Lanka’s Cpl Deepani Mudunkoth scored 17 points to take fifth position.
