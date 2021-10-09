 
Saturday October 09, 2021
October 09, 2021

This refers to the news report Pakistan facing less inflation than world: PM Imran Khan' (October 8). Excited by the news, I checked the prices of essential items in neighbouring countries and noted that the price of sugar in India is around 30 Indian rupees per kilogram and around 87 takkas in Bangladesh, compared to Rs120 in Pakistan. The price of flour was also much lower in India than in Pakistan.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA

