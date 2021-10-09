Medical mishaps

It is saddening to see that employees of the Sindh government are facing enormous hardships in actually availing the medical facilities offered to them by the incumbent provincial government.
The budget for medical facility allocated to numerous departments by the Sindh government has not been specified. Nor are individual employees allowed access to it. In various departments, the lion’s share of the medical budget is taken by high ranking officials. Employees such as school teachers, lecturers etc are also deprived of their due rights. When they try to get their medical bills reimbursed, they have to wait for years for the reimbursements of even paltry sums like 20,000 or so. The government should look into the matter and instead of passing new bills and launching new programs, it should improve the existing health programs.
Nuzair Ahmed Jamro
Shikarpurtock
