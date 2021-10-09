Living beyond

 
Saturday October 09, 2021
The economy is fast spinning out of control. Administrative measures will not suffice. The only solution is to raise interest rates substantially. Due to low interest rates, people have started pursuing lifestyles that are not sustainable in this economy. This has led to substantially higher import bills and the resultant trade deficit.

Higher interest rates may stop the outflow of money and, ultimately, money may begin to flow back into the country. This will also curb the dollarisation of the economy and the import bill will come under control. It’s time for the prime minister to take direct control or bring in a new economic team. The PTI will not succeed politically in a messed-up economy.

Pir Shabbir Ahmad

Islamabad

