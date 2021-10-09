Double standards?

The prime minister is constitutionally bound to consult the opposition leader on the matter of the appointment of the new chairman of NAB. The sitting prime minister says he is reluctant to do so because the opposition leaders have been accused of money laundering and corruption.

If that is the criterion to follow the system, then the prime minister must remember that that his party has several cases against it – the helicopter case, the BRT corruption case and the Malam Jabba case., among others. The heart of the matter is that the country cannot be run on personal likes and dislikes. To overcome the existing stalemate, the constitution must be followed and its sanctity should not be violated in any case.

Sajjad Khattak At