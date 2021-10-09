Not yours to spend

Prime Minister Imran Khan's claims of austerity reverberate in almost every meeting, function, programme and protest. But unfortunately, these claims have been contradicted and belied by his own loyalists. Arrangements had been finalised for more than a fortnight before the planned visit of the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the Maidan valley, Lower Dir.

Security agencies had been mobilised and deployed and would have obviously incurred great costs. That is already contradictory to the prime minister’s claims. Apart from this, other costs and losses of the visit must also be accounted for. Educational institutes were closed; roads leading to hospital were blocked; markets, bazaars and small businesses were also affected in the wake of the visit preparations. Instead of political point-scoring by visiting backward areas, impacting people's livelihood, incurring economic losses, closing school, barring and banning important routes, people’s taxes should be spent on the welfare of the people.

Arshad Khan

Lower Dir