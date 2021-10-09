More than homeless

According to the UNHCR, millions of people across the world are stateless. That is they have no nationality of any state.
The main causes of this increasing issue are long wars, emergence and establishment of new states, gaps in nationality laws, and ethnic or religious and gender discrimination. These stateless people are unable to access education, health facilities, movement of trade and traveling, or even get proper jobs. All countries should play their part to end statelessness. First, it is important to evaluate all laws against the stateless people and stop discrimination against them. Second, new born children should be given nationality of the country in which they are born. Last, those who want to go back in their countries of origin should be encouraged and allowed to do so.
Mohammad Ameen
Ghotki
