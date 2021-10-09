Controversial law

When accountability becomes an issue of immense controversy, dividing the opposition and the government still further, it means there can be little faith amongst people that the real purpose is to end corruption or to punish those guilty of wrongdoing of any kind. The presidential ordinance put forward by the government, which will last for 120 days and can be renewed for a maximum period of another 120 days, was in the first place not discussed in parliament – although parliament was in session. This in itself is a curious manner of bringing about a law with such wide-ranging implications. Its main purpose, as included in the clauses mentioned in it, seems to be to allow for an extension in the tenure of the NAB chairperson and it is to be seen if the government will once again put forward the name of Justice Javed Iqbal when the time comes to suggest names for this important post. The other crucial factor in the law is the allowance given to appoint former judges by extending their retirement age to NAB courts at high payments. Opposition leaders say this is a form of bribery, while other aspects of the law such as pulling out decisions taken by the cabinet, its committees, bodies such as the ECC and its committees and exempting private deals such as those involving property from the NAB ambit leaves the organisation more or less toothless. There has been much talk about the law being an 'NRO' – with most benefit going to the government the decisions of which will not be subjected to NAB scrutiny because of the clause which allows cabinet decisions to go ahead without NAB oversight.

The question of accountability is a very serious one. The Pandora Papers, revealed recently, suggests just how serious it is in a country where over 700 people have been named for holding offshore accounts. We need accountability of some kind to correct a system that has gone badly wrong. Suggesting that decisions made by bureaucrats in ‘good faith’, or because of some procedural error are not to come under NAB scrutiny also raises other legal questions. These legalities need to be sorted out so we have a law which can deal with corrupt practices and is also seen as made and implemented in good faith. The best move may have been to invite members of the opposition to discuss the changes and come up with a consensus plan acceptable to as many people as possible. Even now, we do not know if a consultation with the leader of the opposition will take place and how this will go ahead.

Accountability should never be treated casually. Essentially the whole matter requires an earnest discussion in parliament, and a willingness to put forward a law which can serve its purpose by offering across-the-board accountability. This is not currently the case – in a country which badly needs far more transparent practices if any purpose is to be served by institutions intended to amend wrongs carried out by those in power or others in influential positions.