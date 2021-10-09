HBL, BOP, TPL sign deal

KARACHI: HBL, Bank of Punjab (BoP) and TPL Insurance have entered into a strategic partnership for the pilot testing of the Area Yield Index Insurance (AYII) product, proposed by Pakistan Agriculture Coalition (PAC) with PULA Advisors as implementation partner and SCOR as global reinsurer.

The signing ceremony was held at HBL and BoP head offices simultaneously. The MoU was signed by Kashif Umar Thanvi, Head – Rural Banking - HBL, Asif Riaz, Group Head - Retail and Priority Sectors Lending - BoP and Muhammad Aminuddin, CEO - TPL Insurance.

The pilot project would initially focus on wheat and rice crops in four districts ie Pakpattan, Gujranwala, Hafizabad and Sheikhupura of Punjab. The crop yield would be insured against a pre-set average benchmark yield on the basis of historical data and the insurance claim would trigger if average farm yield went below 70 percent of the threshold. The crop yield will be measured through crop cutting experiments carried out by international partners ie PULA.

HBL President and CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb Zafar Masud, BOP President and CEO Ali Jameel, TPL Corp Group CEO said, “We are excited to partner on this landmark initiative that has the potential to transform the agricultural landscape of Pakistan by facilitating the farming community through financial coverage of their agricultural produce. This will encourage the farmers to take broader steps by adopting latest farming techniques on the back of flexible and enhanced risk coverage, thereby ensuring financial inclusion and sustainability.”