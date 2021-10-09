Rupee gains

KARACHI: The rupee ended stronger on Friday amid soft dollar demand from importers and improvement in inflows, with dealers expecting the local unit to remain stable in days ahead.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 170.53 per dollar, 0.20 percent higher than the previous close of 170.87.

“The rupee gained further owing to a respite in dollar demand from importers as well as due to central bank measures curbing imports and outflow of dollars to Afghanistan,” said a currency dealer. “We expect the rupee to stay stable in the coming sessions,” he added.

The rupee ended at 171 to the dollar in the open market. It settled at 171.30 on Thursday.

Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan General Secretary Zafar Paracha welcomed the State Bank’s action, and said such steps should help bring down dollar price, mitigate smuggling of US currency, and curb inflation.

The SBP has taken numerous decisions and multiple steps to fulfil the FATF requirement. He expressed hope that this hard work would pull the country out of the grey list.

The SBP amended foreign exchange regulations, which require exchange companies to conduct biometric verification for all foreign currency sale transactions equivalent to $500 and above and outward remittances. This requirement would be applicable with effect from October 22, 2021.

The exchange companies will sell the cash foreign currency and make outward remittances, equivalent to $10,000 and above, against receipt of funds through cheque or banking channels only. Persons who will be travelling to Afghanistan are allowed to carry only $1,000 per person per visit with a maximum annual limit of $6,000.